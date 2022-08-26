Police negotiate man's surrender after shots were fired at Indianapolis officers

An IMPD spokesperson said police were called to the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive Thursday after someone asked for a welfare check on a person.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said shots were fired at officers during a call to check on a person's wellbeing Thursday afternoon.

An IMPD spokesperson said police went to the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive around 4 p.m. after someone asked for a welfare check on a person.

When officers arrived at the home, they encountered a person who showed a weapon. The officers moved to a safe area and called for assistance.

A short time later, the spokesperson said, someone on the second floor of the home fired gunshots. No one was hit, but a police patrol car was struck. Police negotiators and a SWAT team were then called to the scene to help deal with the person barricaded inside.

After negotiations with the man, he surrendered without further incident.

No one was injured, and IMPD said no officers fired their guns. Police body-worn cameras were in use during the incident.

During a subsequent investigation, detectives served a search warrant at the home and recovered "several firearms."

The spokesperson said the man will be arrested, but charges are still being determined.

