Fishers police investigating after shots fired into vacant home

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a vacant home early Friday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, officers responded to reports of shots fired in a residential neighborhood. They located a vacant home that had been struck by bullets in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road, northwest of East 121st Street and Hoosier Road.

Officers did not locate anyone injured, and detectives responded to begin an investigation. Fishers Police said they believe the suspect/s fled the area in a car and no vehicle description is available.

There is no known ongoing threat to the public, police said.