Passing drivers come to aid of ISU students injured in crash

Lucas Bishop came to the aid of two ISU students who were injured in a crash that killed three of their classmates Sunday morning.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A memorial is growing where five Indiana State University students were involved in a fiery car crash in Riley, Indiana.

Three students were killed and two others were injured in the crash early Sunday morning. Lucas Bishop came to their aid and said it's something he will never forget.

"I thought it was a bonfire, because there was just a big fire," Bishop said.

He saw the fire on his drive home to Terre Haute from Indiana University in Bloomington. The last-minute trip put Bishop on the road at the same time as the five students, who were also driving from IU.

The crash killed students Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili, and Caleb VanHooser.

"I wasn't expecting to come across that. Like you said, there's not a lot of cars on that road in the first place," said Bishop.

Both Omarion Dixon and John Moore survived with the quick action from Bishop and another driver.

"John had gotten himself basically out of the car," Bishop said. "I helped pull him outside of the woods. We went back and got Omarion."

This chance encounter was all about timing.

"It's something a lot of people would have done given the situation," said Bishop.

The rush of emotions still weighs heavy on Bishop. However, the support from the community and even the ISU coaching staff has helped him deal with his conflicting emotions.

"I am really happy they are OK. That part of me is really happy, but I'm also just sad over the situation in general. I can't imagine what the families are going through," said Bishop.