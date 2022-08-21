3 dead in fiery crash near Terre Haute; ISU says 5 students involved

The university canceled Sunday's women's soccer match and is offering counseling to everybody on campus.

RILEY, Indiana — Three people died in a fiery crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. Two others in the car were injured. "All are believed to be ISU students, including several football players," according to a post on Indiana State University's website.

Following the crash, Indiana State Football tweeted condolences on behalf of the team.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the families and all who were involved in this tragic accident!" the team said in the tweet.

Mike Bath, a football coach at ISU, also tweeted saying, "Heartbreaking… Please pray for the families and friends of these young men, this university, and the men and coaches in this program."

According to a report by WTWO, citing the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 and Main Street in Riley, Ind., which is southeast of Terre Haute.

Investigators determined the car left the road and struck a tree before catching on fire. Two passengers escaped with serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver and two more passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which is still under investigation.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in the school's post. “As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

The ISU women’s soccer match Sunday afternoon has been postponed because of the tragedy.