Three Saint Mary-of-the-Woods student athletes injured in Vigo County crash

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. — Three student-athletes at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College were injured, at least one seriously, in a crash near campus Thursday.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. on St. Mary's Road on the south side of the Vigo County campus. According to WTWO-TV, police said three males were in the vehicle when it crashed. The driver of the vehicle was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of head injuries.
The other two passengers were taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute with what are reported to be non-life-threatening injuries.
President Dottie King sent a message to the campus community asking for prayers. The college's counselor, campus minister and resident advisors were made available to talk with students who needed support, King said.
The athletic department tweeted news of the crash, identifying the victims as student-athletes, but did not identify those involved, or note what sport they played. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods fields six men's sports teams.