1 person killed, several injured in Vigo County crash

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said that icy and wet roadways were contributing factors in the crash.
Credit: yaroslav1986 - stock.adobe.com

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — One person was killed and several were injured in a crash in Terre Haute on Saturday afternoon, the Vigo County Sheriff said.

Deputies responded to the crash on North Clinton Street, just north of East Park Avenue, around 1:30 p.m.

An SUV traveling north crashed into a southbound minivan, and a passenger in the SUV was killed in the crash, Sheriff Plasse said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Several other people involved in the crash were injured. Icy and wet roadways were contributing factors to the crash, Plasse said.

On 01-08-2022 at approximately 1:30pm, Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Clinton Rd...

Posted by Vigo County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 8, 2022

The crash remains under investigation, and the passenger's identity will not be released until family notification is made, the sheriff said. 

