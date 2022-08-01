1 person killed, several injured in Vigo County crash

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said that icy and wet roadways were contributing factors in the crash.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — One person was killed and several were injured in a crash in Terre Haute on Saturday afternoon, the Vigo County Sheriff said.

Deputies responded to the crash on North Clinton Street, just north of East Park Avenue, around 1:30 p.m.

An SUV traveling north crashed into a southbound minivan, and a passenger in the SUV was killed in the crash, Sheriff Plasse said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Several other people involved in the crash were injured. Icy and wet roadways were contributing factors to the crash, Plasse said.

