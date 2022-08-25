16-year-old Whiteland student dead after Greenwood shooting

Matt Fillenwarth, Greenwood assistant chief of police, confirmed to 13News that a person was killed in the shooting.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are searching for a suspect after Whiteland Community High School student was shot and killed while waiting for a school bus Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Winterwood and Providence drives, which is near U.S. 31 and East Worthsville Road, in Greenwood shortly before 7 a.m.

Greenwood Assistant Chief of Police Matt Fillenwarth confirmed the victim was a 16-year-old boy, who was a sophomore at Whiteland and recently transferred to the school district.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, and the victim was shot multiple times. Fillenwarth said the victim was waiting for the school bus with several other people when the suspect approached the him. Those witnesses ran before the victim was shot, and the suspect left the scene on foot.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess told 13News multiple agencies have responded to search for a suspect.

A spokesperson with Greenwood Community Schools said their schools were initially placed on lockdown out of precaution.