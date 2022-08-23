1 dead in Delaware County shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday.
Police said the shooting happened around noon ET in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near North County Road 800 East, in Albany.
Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and a suspect is in custody.
Indiana State Police is assisting the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
