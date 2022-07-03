Downtown Indianapolis bars Taps and Dolls, 247 Sky Bar close

The popular nightclubs, located on South Meridian Street, officially shut their doors last Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown bars Taps and Dolls and 247 Sky Bar have closed, according to the owner.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a March 2022 report on IMPD's push to revoke the liquor license of two South Meridian Street bars.)

According to a Facebook post from the bars’ owner, Ryan Greb, “Mucky Duck” will be taking over the space.

Mucky Duck, a south side pub, is owned by the same people who own the Meridian Street building and operate “Johnson Hospitality Group.”

The downtown closure comes just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the bar’s liquor license renewal.

IMPD led the push to take away the licenses from both Taps and Dolls and nearby bar Tiki Bob's. The department said it has dealt with numerous problems and spent heavy resources to keep the area in and around the bars safe.

13News reached out to the owner of the building, Todd Johnson, but has not heard back.

Meanwhile, IMPD shared the following statement: