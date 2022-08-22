'Alice in Wonderland' escape room, pop-up bar coming to Indianapolis

A very mad tea party will be held in Indianapolis. Plus, an immersive "Alice in Wonderland" escape room is coming to Indianapolis, Bloomington and Carmel.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you feel quite mad and often believe more than six impossible things before breakfast, then there are two immersive experiences coming to central Indiana that are just for you.

"Alice in Wonderland" fans will get a chance to dive down the rabbit hole this fall, with an outdoor escape room in three central Indiana cities and an "Alice in Wonderland" pop-up bar in Indianapolis.

Citywide Escape Room

CluedUpp Games will host a citywide, mystery-solving experience in Carmel, Bloomington and Indianapolis this fall.

In this escape-room style game for people of all ages, Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her.

Hoosiers will get to step through the looking glass and solve clues that get “curiouser and curiouser” in an attempt to complete challenges and get out of Wonderland.

IT’S SHOWTIME! 🎬



Be the first to watch the BRAND NEW Alice in Wonderland experience trailer… 🎩



Let us know what you think: https://t.co/hUGEJbViPg pic.twitter.com/gxRuaxVkFW — CluedUpp Games (@CluedUppHQ) May 25, 2022

For one day only, the streets of Indianapolis, Carmel and Bloomington will transform into a giant, escape-room-style experience.

Tickets are still available for upcoming games in Indianapolis on Oct. 1, Bloomington on Oct. 8 and Carmel on Oct. 15 and 22.

Click here for information on tickets and upcoming events.

Pop-up Bar

An immersive "Alice in Wonderland" popup bar will be in Indianapolis for 12 weeks starting in November.

Explore Hidden announced what it describes as "the tea party to end all tea parties" at the Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library located at 543 Indiana Avenue.

For 90 minutes, people will be transported into Wonderland for this theatrical, alternate reality experience.

People will create two Wonderland cocktails, solve riddles and challenges, enjoy an "Eat Me" cookie and more.