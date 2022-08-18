IndyFringe Festival brings hundred of performers to downtown Indianapolis

People can take in a diverse array of 285 performances created by over 400 local and national performing artists.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets are now on sale for the 17th annual IndyFringe Theatre Festival. It is a three-week celebration of the arts in downtown Indianapolis.

People can take in a diverse array of 285 performances created by over 400 local and national performing artists.

All venues will be within the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District, with six stages at three locations: The IndyFringe Theatre (The Basile and Indy Eleven), The District Theatre (Main Stage and Cabaret), and The Athenaeum (The Basile Theatre and Auditorium).

Eighty percent of box office sales will be returned to the performers. General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for students and children. People can buy tickets online or by calling 317-210-4639.

Special events this year include:

The IndyFringe Art Bizarre, Sponsored by: 4621 Creative Solutions 719 E. St. Clair Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46202 A weird and wonderful thing is coming to IndyFringe! A curated arts marketplace where you will find sculptures, oil paints, watercolors, or fiber art. You never know what you’ll discover at this bizarre bazaar! Open Saturday’s at the Beer Tent!

The Beer Tent, Sponsored by SunKing 719 E. St. Clair Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46202 Grab a refreshing drink between shows on a warm afternoon, mingle with artists and audience members, and don’t forget to hydrate.

All patrons will be required to wear masks indoors, due to COVID-19 safety procedures.