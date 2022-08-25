Indianapolis Police investigate near-north side shooting that left 1 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a near-north side shooting left one person injured late Wednesday.
Around 11 p.m., officers answered a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, which is just west of 25th Street & Keystone Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
A condition for the victim wasn't immediately available, but a police spokesperson said the person was "awake and breathing."
There's no word on whether police have identified a suspect or if they know the circumstances that led to the shooting.
RELATED: Man arrested in 2021 murder of woman shot multiple times, set on fire in west side neighborhood
This is a developing story, which will be updated as more details become available.
What other people are reading: