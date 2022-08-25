Indianapolis Police investigate near-north side shooting that left 1 wounded

It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a near-north side shooting left one person injured late Wednesday.

Around 11 p.m., officers answered a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, which is just west of 25th Street & Keystone Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A condition for the victim wasn't immediately available, but a police spokesperson said the person was "awake and breathing."

There's no word on whether police have identified a suspect or if they know the circumstances that led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as more details become available.