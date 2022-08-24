Police investigate east Indianapolis shooting involving officer

An IMPD spokesperson said it happened in the 2900 block of Carnaby Street, which is near 30th Street and Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that involved a police officer on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

An IMPD spokesperson said the incident happened in the 2900 block of Carnaby Street, which is near 30th Street and Post Road, just before 8 p.m.

The spokesperson didn't share many details but said there is no indication anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Police at the scene told 13News they are searching for a suspect and asked the public to avoid the Cheswick Village and Briergate apartments.

