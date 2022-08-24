Man arrested in 2021 murder of woman shot multiple times, set on fire in west side neighborhood

Laura Gentry, 44, was found at an address on Medford Avenue after being shot and set on fire. She died at the hospital 10 days later.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for murder this week, more than a year after a woman was shot multiple times and set on fire in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue, near West 12th Street and North Tibbs Avenue, just after 5 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021.

When police arrived, they found 44-year-old Laura Gentry with multiple gunshot wounds and burns.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died 10 days later.

The Marion County Coroner's Office said her cause of death was "complications of mixed modularity trauma; thermal burns and multiple gunshot wounds."

After her death, the case seemingly went cold. But, in the year since she died, homicide detectives have been investigating, eventually identifying a suspect.

The suspect, a man whose name hasn't been shared by police, was arrested for Gentry's murder on Tuesday, Aug. 23.