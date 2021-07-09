Woman shot, set on fire on Indianapolis west side

The victim was initially reported in good condition but was later upgraded to critical after being transported to an area hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a woman was shot and set on fire in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis.

Just after 5 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Medford Avenue, near West 12th Street and North Tibbs Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from both a gunshot wound and burns.

Police have not shared information on a possible suspect at this time.