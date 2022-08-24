IMPD: 1 dead in near east side shooting

IMPD officers responded to the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street around 6:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side Wednesday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street, south of 10th Street in between North Rural Street and North Sherman Drive, around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

There they located a victim, who has not been identified, with apparent gunshot wound/s. They were pronounced dead.

Police had not shared any additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or if they have any suspects at the time of publishing.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.