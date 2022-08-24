IMPD: 2 injured in early morning shootings

The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. just south of Indianapolis International Airport, while the other occurred around 3 a.m. on Indy's east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were injured in early morning shootings in Indianapolis Wednesday.

Southwest side shooting

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person possibly shot around 1:15 a.m. on Ameriplex Parkway at Decatur Boulevard, which is just south of Indianapolis International Airport.

Arriving officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man told police he was driving when he was suddenly shot. The front driver side door of the truck the man was driving had damage consistent with bullet holes, police told 13News.

The man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police have not said whether they have identified a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

East side shooting

Around 3:15 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person found shot at a gas station in the 5000 block of East Washington Street, near South Emerson Avenue.

Responding officers located a victim with apparent gunshot wound/s. The victim was described as "awake and breathing" by police, who had not shared any information on the circumstances of the shooting as of early Wednesday morning.