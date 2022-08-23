IMPD: Teen injured in shooting on northwest side

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Tuesday morning.

IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, near Moller Road and West 56th Street, around 6 a.m. on Aug. 23 for a report of a person shot.

Police found a teenage victim with apparent an gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

At the time of publishing, IMPD had not provided information on the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.