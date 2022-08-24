Marion County deputies conduct sweep of sex offenders on Indy's near east side

According to the sheriff's office, 34 sexual or violent offenders live within a half-mile radius of Brookside Park, near East 10th and North Rural streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 40 deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office conducted a sweep of dozens of sex offenders Wednesday morning on the near east side of Indianapolis.

According to the sheriff's office, 34 sexual or violent offenders live within a half-mile radius of Brookside Park, near East 10th and North Rural streets, 16 of whom were convicted of their crimes outside of Marion County.

"Hoosier hospitality is important, but not at the expense of the safety of Marion County residents," Sheriff Kerry Forestal said in a news release. "'Operation Watchful Eye' should serve as reminder to the public that they must be vigilant about who is in their neighborhood. But it should also serve as a warning to Marion County’s sex offender population: We are watching like a hawk and if you are not compliant, you will be found and arrested."

Here are the results of Wednesday morning's sweep:

34 compliance checks completed

20 sex offenders verified to be compliant with registration requirements

Five warrant services attempted for sexual offenses

One felony warrant arrest of a juvenile on rape and child molestation charges

One outright arrest for failure to register as a sex offender

Three offenders suspected to be noncompliant. Corresponding investigations opened, and arrest warrants requested.

According to the sheriff's office, there are currently 1,825 sexual or violent offenders living in Marion County, with more than half of those offenders convicted and sentenced from another state or another county.

