How much popcorn? Joey Chestnut to attempt new world record at Victory Field

The world champion competitive eater will try to make history chowing down on the popular ballpark snack on Aug. 23.

INDIANAPOLIS — The world's greatest eater is taking aim on a ballpark favorite.

Joey Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, will be at Victory Field the next two Tuesdays, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23, greeting fans during the Indianapolis Indians' Dollar Menu Night.

On Aug. 23, Chestnut will attempt to set a world record by eating more than 28 1/2 24-ounce servings of popcorn in eight minutes. (For reference, a standard bag of microwave popcorn is about three ounces. That means he'd be eating about 200 bags.)

“I’m ready to claim the world champion popcorn-eating challenge at the best minor league ballpark in America at Victory Field, surrounded by Hoosiers, doing what I love," Chestnut said in a release from the Indians.

Got your popcorn? Good. 🍿@joeyjaws will be #AtTheVic on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to sign autographs and eat dollar menu items in a series of in-game challenges. Then on Tuesday, Aug. 23, he goes for the world record of most popcorn eaten in eight minutes!



Gates will open before each game at 6 p.m. Chestnut will give the first 500 fans at the Aug. 16 game a bottle of his Classic Boardwalk Coney Sauce, then take part in eating challenges during the game on the Indians' dugout.

After the game, 3,000 fans will also receive a bottle of the coney sauce.

Fans at the Aug. 23 game will receive bottles of Chestnut's Creamy Green Hatch and Jalapeno Wing and Dipping Sauce as they leave the stadium. Chestnut will make his bid at breaking the popcorn record at 6:40 p.m.

Chestnut, holds 50 world records for competitive eating, including claiming the Holy Grail of hot dogs - the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest - a record 15 times, with a record 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes last year.