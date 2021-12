The competitive eater consumed over 17 pounds of the dish in eight minutes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Competitive eater and Indiana resident Joey Chestnut added another title to his name on Saturday, winning the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship.

The event was held during the Tail Greater Party on Georgia Street as part of the 2021 Big Ten Football Championship Game weekend festivities.

Chestnut consumed 17 pounds, 1.6 ounces of the popular dish in eight minutes to win the competition.