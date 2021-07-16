New Indiana resident, Joey Chestnut, talks 14th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest win

The hot dog eating champ is settled into his new home of Westfield.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — It's been less than two weeks since Joey Chestnut won another Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, downing a world-record 76.

It's his 14th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Championship and sixth in a row.

“There’s nothing better than being able to measure yourself and knowing like, ‘alright, I’m lining up against this guy and we’re trying our best’," Chestnut said. "Guy or girl, and they can’t keep up.”

The champ is settled into his new home of Westfield.

“Everybody’s so nice," Chestnut said. "Hoosier hospitality is a real thing and the people who do recognize me, they love food, and they love to talk about the 4th of July. Those are things that I love.”

Since he moved here from San Jose in April, training for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has taken up much of his time.

“Runners have to run, boxers have to do rounds of boxing, sparring and I have to do practice contests," Chestnut said. "About once a week I’m doing a practice contest.”

His practice contests sometime produce even better numbers than what he gobbles down on the Fourth of July.

“I always try to break the record in practice so I know I can break it the day of the contest," Chestnut said. "The highest I went this year was 78.”

At 37, he seems to only be getting better.

“There’s quarterbacks that throw less interceptions when they get older and that’s it, I know my body better than ever," Chestnut said.

He still thinks back to the first eating competition he was in as a 21 year old and how far he's come.