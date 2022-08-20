Marion teen killed in Muncie shooting near Ball State campus

Muncie Police said Que' Aundre Johnson was shot near University Avenue and Dill Street and died at the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police reported an overnight shooting near the Ball State campus that killed a 19-year-old Marion man.

Police said Que' Aundre Johnson was shot near University Avenue and Dill Street and died at the hospital.

Officers were called to the restaurant area just east of campus at 12:40 a.m. on a report of a shooting and found Johnson with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital.

MPD, with UPD assistance, continues to investigate reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of W. University Ave. Stay clear of the area. — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) August 20, 2022

Police describe a suspect in the shooting as "a younger Black male with a black t-shirt (and) light colored shorts who initially fled on foot southeast from the immediate area."

Investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Muncie Police detectives at 765-747-4867 or dispatch at 765-747-4838.