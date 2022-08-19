Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl missing from Muncie

Haylee Cummings was last seen at 7 a.m. on Aug. 10 in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teenager missing from Delaware County.

The Muncie Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Haylee Cummings, who was last seen in Muncie at 7 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2022. Police say she is believed to be in danger.

Cummings is described as a 5-foot, 4-inch, 150-pound white female with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes.

Anyone with information about Haylee or her whereabouts is urged to contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.