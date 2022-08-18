IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man

Shawn Lapp was last seen on Wednesday, August 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

Shawn Lapp, 38, was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, according to IMPD. He is described as a 5-foot, 11-inch, 230-pound white male with brownish blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say he may be in need of medical care.

If you spot Shawn Lapp, call 911. If you have information about his whereabouts, call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.