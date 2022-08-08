Police ask for help finding runaway teen in southwestern Indiana

The Santa Claus Police Department said 15-year-old Kendall King was reported missing on July 21.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Police in southwestern Indiana are asking for help finding a runaway teen.

The Santa Claus Police Department said 15-year-old Kendall King was reported missing on July 21.

King is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police thanked the community for its continued support and assistance in trying to find King.

Anyone with information on King's whereabouts is asked to call or email Chief James Faulkenburg at 812-937-2340 or james.faulkenburg@townofsantaclaus.com.

Santa Claus is roughly 180 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.