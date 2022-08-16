Silver Alert issued for missing Gary man

Jerry Moog was last seen in Gary at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

GARY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from northwest Indiana.

The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 60-year-old Jerry Moog, who was last seen in Gary Saturday, Aug. 13 at 3:15 a.m.

Moog is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He is partially bald with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants with no shirt and no shoes.

Indiana State Police said Moog is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Jerry Moog is being asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.