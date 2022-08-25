x
IMPD: 1 person wounded in Meadows Drive shooting

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive, which is near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive.

A police department spokesperson said officers answering reports of a shooting discovered a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was said to be awake and breathing and was taken to a hospital.

There's no word on whether police have identified a suspect in the case, nor whether a motive has been determined.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available.

