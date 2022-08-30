Westfield man arrested for attempted murder following apparent road rage incident

Police responded to the area of East 196th Street and Grassy Branch Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Westfield man was arrested for attempted murder and other preliminary charges after an apparent road rage incident on Monday, the Westfield Police Department said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, Westfield officers responded to the area of East 196th Street and Grassy Branch Road for a report of a road rage incident.

Two adult victims who had been working in the area told police they were assaulted by a man with a handgun who left the area before police arrived. Officers searched the area and found the suspect in a nearby neighborhood.

The suspect, identified by Westfield police as 38-year-old Austin Weir, of Westfield, was taken into custody without incident, arrested, and taken to the Hamilton County Jail on the following preliminary charges: