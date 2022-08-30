80 people become US citizens during naturalization ceremony at Indiana State Museum

All 80 people were born in other countries and met the application criteria for citizenship as determined by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eighty people from around the world officially became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony Tuesday at the Indiana State Museum.

A judge from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana presided and administered the Oath of Allegiance.

Speakers at Tuesday's ceremony included Cathy Ferree, president and CEO of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, and representatives from congressional offices and the governor's office.

A representative from the International Center gave an American flag to the eldest new citizen.

"The Indiana State Museum is happy to once again host the naturalization ceremony after a two-year absence because of COVID," Ferree said. "It is an honor for us to participate in this important and moving ceremony. It’s a reminder of how precious U.S. citizenship truly is."

We’re honored to welcome and celebrate 80 new U.S. citizens today during a #NaturalizationCeremony at the #IndianaStateMuseum. Congratulations! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ieka8ydnn9 — Indiana State Museum (@IndianaMuseum) August 29, 2022

All 80 people were born in other countries and met the application criteria for citizenship as determined by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The oath is the final step in the citizenship process.

According to USCIS, those wishing to apply for U.S. citizenship must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years of age at the time they file their application.

Have been a lawful permanent resident for the past three or five years (depending on which naturalization category they are applying under).

Have continuous residence and physical presence in the United States.

Be able to read, write and speak basic English.

Demonstrate good moral character.

Demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of U.S. history and government.

Demonstrate a loyalty to the principles of the U.S. Constitution.

Be willing to take the Oath of Allegiance.