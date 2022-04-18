26-year-old roommate charged with murder after body found in Lawrence woods

LAWRENCE, Indiana — NOTE: The video above is from a previous report of a body found in the woods in Lawrence.
Lawrence police arrested a man in connection to another man's death, whose body was found in a wooded area in March.
On March 17, a person walking their dog near Trilobi Drive and Lee Road found a body, later identified as 43-year-old William Romero, which appeared to have been placed in the woods and deliberately covered with leaves.
Police said Romero recently moved to Indianapolis from Panama City, Florida.
The Marion County Coroner's Office determined Romero died from a gunshot and ruled his death a homicide.
Romero's roommate, 26-year-old Dawaun Lewis, was arrested Friday after detectives obtained a search warrant for Romero and Lewis' shared residence in the 5300 block of Wheel Estates Drive, near U.S. 36 and East 56th Street.
Lewis has been charged with murder. His initial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 at 9 a.m.
Panama City Beach, Florida Police, Marion County Coroner’s Office, Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted in the investigation.
What other people are reading:
- Detectives attempt to identify body of child found near southern Indiana road
- Billionaire invests in rallying communities around schools, including in Indiana
- Video shows IMPD officers catching and rescuing mom and 2 young children from fire
- Mexican Pizza returning to Taco Bell menus nationwide in May
- Free clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium offers everything from eye exams to dental work
- Baby zebra spooked by ostriches dies at Disney World
- Honor Flight returns to Indianapolis after 2-year pandemic hiatus
- Kentucky jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined birthday party