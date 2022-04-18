26-year-old roommate charged with murder after body found in Lawrence woods

The Marion County Coroner's Office determined 43-year-old William Romero died from a gunshot and ruled his death a homicide.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — NOTE: The video above is from a previous report of a body found in the woods in Lawrence.

Lawrence police arrested a man in connection to another man's death, whose body was found in a wooded area in March.

On March 17, a person walking their dog near Trilobi Drive and Lee Road found a body, later identified as 43-year-old William Romero, which appeared to have been placed in the woods and deliberately covered with leaves.

Police said Romero recently moved to Indianapolis from Panama City, Florida.

Romero's roommate, 26-year-old Dawaun Lewis, was arrested Friday after detectives obtained a search warrant for Romero and Lewis' shared residence in the 5300 block of Wheel Estates Drive, near U.S. 36 and East 56th Street.

Lewis has been charged with murder. His initial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 at 9 a.m.

Panama City Beach, Florida Police, Marion County Coroner’s Office, Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted in the investigation.