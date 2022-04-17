Detectives attempt to identify body of child found near Indiana road

Indiana State Police described the child as a young, Black male between 5 and 8 years old. He's about 4 feet tall, has a slim build and a short haircut.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Police are asking for help identifying a young child who was found dead along a Washington County road on Saturday.

Indiana State Police said a person found the child's body while they were mushroom hunting near a road in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County.

The person found the child at around 7:30 p.m. and immediately called 911. Washington County deputies responded and, later, ISP detectives were called to investigate.

The detectives investigating the child's death are asking for the public's help identifying the child. He's described as a young, Black male child between the ages of 5 and 8 years old. He's about 4 feet tall, has a slim build and a short haircut.

Investigators believe he died sometime within the last week.

ISP said investigators haven't released a time or cause of death because an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information that might help identify the child is being asked to call Det. Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.