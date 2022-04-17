IMPD: 1 dead, 2 possibly wounded in Easter morning shooting incident

One person was killed and two others were possibly wounded by gunfire.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a shooting outside a south side restaurant that killed a man and possibly left two others wounded early Easter Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the Popeye's Chicken at 2902 South Madison Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. They found a man, believed to be an adult, in the parking lot. He appeared to be shot. Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.

Authorities have not identified him.

Homicide detectives began investigating and learned there were two other potential victims from the same incident who arrived on their own at Eskenazi Hospital just after 1:00 a.m.

One was shot and other had what police described as "a nonpenetrating gunshot wound." Investigators believe these cases may be related, but they have not confirmed they were shot at the same location or what events may have led to the shootings.

IMPD said that detectives have detained and interviewed several people who were at the scene in the area of Madison and Berwyn Street, two blocks north of Troy Avenue, but no arrests have been made and police have shared no suspect information.

Detectives added that they believe there is no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Andrew McKalips at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Andrew.Mckalips@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.