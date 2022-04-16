Vigil held in honor of 16-year-old killed in east Indianapolis shooting

Michael Duerson III was killed in an east side shooting on Sunday, April 3. Those who knew him best said he loved playing sports and especially loved his family.

INDIANAPOLIS — Family and friends gathered on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday to remember a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting last weekend.

Michael Duerson III was shot on Sunday, April 3, near the intersection of East 30th Street and North Lesley Avenue, which is between Emerson and North Arlington avenues.

Duerson was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

On Saturday afternoon, family and friends went back to the area where he was killed to release balloons, lay flowers, pray and mourn his loss.

His loved ones said the Ben Davis High School student loved playing sports and especially loved his family.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the shooting that took his life. His grandfather, Antonio Lanier, is calling on anyone with information to come forward.

"We want to breathe life back into this. We don't want this to blow away in the wind, OK? Everybody that sees this, I want you to look on the hurt on the parents' faces," Lanier said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS)