1 critically injured in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an east side shooting that left one person in critical condition on Sunday night.

IMPD officers were called to a shooting at around 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 30th Street and North Lesley Avenue, which is between Emerson and North Arlington avenues.

They arrived to find a person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, IMPD said.

IMPD is investigating the shooting. At the time of publishing, police had not identified the person who was shot or given further information about the shooting.