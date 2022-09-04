Hoosiers rally in support of Ukraine, seek justice for Bucha

Protesters called for justice for Bucha, a Kyiv suburb that Ukrainian forces recently reclaimed only to uncover the horrors left behind by the Russian army.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers stood on Monument Circle on Saturday to show support for Ukraine as Russia's violent invasion of the country continues, leading millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes for safety in neighboring countries.

Demonstrators braved the chilly temperatures in Indianapolis to hold up signs asking for peace and calling for justice for Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv where graphic evidence of civilian slayings emerged after the Russians withdrew.

Bucha's mayor said search teams were still finding bodies of people shot at close range in yards, parks and city squares. Workers unearthed 67 bodies Friday from a mass grave near a church, according to Ukraine's prosecutor general. Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.

These atrocities of war brought Hoosiers together for their third rally on Monument Circle.

Anya Aslanova organized the rally. She emphasized the importance of everyone working together to support Ukraine.

"This is going to be a long haul unfortunately and we need all the support from our Hoosiers to come out, to support and to raise awareness about this horrific issue," Aslanova said.

Vendors were set up on the circle selling handmade goods, with all the proceeds going to support Ukraine.

In just over a month since Russia invaded, three local organizations have formed to show support and raise money to help Ukrainians.

One of those organizations is Indiana Supports Ukraine. The group is 100% volunteer-based and, according to their website, all of the donations the group receives go directly toward purchasing supplies, transportation of supplies to Ukraine and raising awareness.