Man dead, 5 others injured after shooting at birthday party on Indy's northwest side

The incident happened Sunday around 3:20 a.m. at an event center in the 4200 block of West 38th Street, near Lafayette Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and five other people were injured after a shooting at a birthday party Sunday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to a report of a person shot around 3:20 a.m. at an event center in the 4200 block of West 38th Street, near Lafayette Road.

When police arrived, they found three people who had been shot. Police said two of them had non-life-threatening injuries, but medics pronounced a man inside the building dead at the scene.

According to police, three other people went to local hospitals after being shot in the incident. Police said their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

In total, six people — five men and one woman — were injured in the incident, with one of the men dying from his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe a fight broke out at a birthday party at the event center, where shots were fired both inside and outside of the building.

Police said they do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.