3 dead after shooting on Indy's northwest side

Police said the shooting happened at 5340 Holly Spring West Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are dead after a shooting on Indy’s northwest side. 

Police said the shooting happened at 5340 Holly Spring West Drive around 1:45 p.m. It was at the Oaks of Eagle Creek Apartments.

Police said there is no threat to the public and at this time are not looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story all will be updated.

