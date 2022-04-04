Friday procession honors memory of Indianapolis man who died during Nevada RV trip

A relative of Ronnie Barker says "friends, family and strangers" are welcome to participate in a procession to a funeral home Friday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — The body of an Indianapolis man who died after being reported missing during an RV trip in Nevada will be returned to Indiana Friday.

Ronnie and Beverly Barker were found last week on a mountain northwest of Las Vegas. Ronnie Barker was deceased. His wife was found alive and was transported to Reno for medical care. She has since been released from the hospital.

Note: The attached video is Scott Swan's interview with Travis Peters, a nephew of the Barkers, who talked about Ronnie and Beverly. Travis is a 13News editor and photojournalist.)

Ronnie Barker's body will return to Indiana on Friday, April 15 on a 3:30 p.m. flight to Indianapolis International Airport, according to the family. A short time later, a hearse will meet members of Indiana's Patriot Guard at the airport's cell phone lot. Members of the organization will provide an escort to the funeral home, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis.

In a message on social media, a family member said people are welcome to join the gathering at the cell phone lot and can participate in the procession.

Last week, the family of the Barkers issued a statement thanking those who joined the search effort, as well as the thousands of people who have supported them through the ordeal.

"The family of Ronnie and Beverly Barker wish to thank those who participated in the search and rescue operations to locate our beloved family members. The outpouring of support was nothing short of incredible by the members of the local community. Our hearts are full because of the efforts that were put forth to help us bring Ron and Bev back home again to Indiana.

While the loss of Ronnie Barker is tragic, we are grateful that Beverly was found alive and can now begin her recovery from this tragic ordeal. We are grateful that Beverly will be able to fill in the blanks and give us the answers that we all so desperately seek.

Ronnie Barker loved his family and loved his country. He served our nation proud over his 26-year career in the United States Air Force. Ronnie was a believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was proud of his faith and was always willing to give to others. He was funny, witty, and was the spark of energy that everyone gravitated toward. People just loved and wanted to be around Ron Barker.

Our family grieves over this news, and we question the roadblocks that seemed to stifle the search from the moment we were made aware of their disappearance. It's our hope that Ronnie Barker's legacy will be changing policy that will allow for a more expeditious approach to locating missing persons of all ages for both non-residents and residents of the state of Nevada. We call upon the citizens of Nevada to stand up and demand that changes be made at ALL levels of Public Safety to avoid the hurdles that our family faced as we attempted to bring resources into the search of our loved ones.

Fly high MSgt Ronnie E. Barker, you served us all well.

Ronnie Ercel Barker 11/21/1949 - 4/4/2022