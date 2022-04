Police were called to the intersection of West 18th Street and Montcalm Street shortly after 5 a.m. on April 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' near northwest side early Tuesday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of West 18th Street and Montcalm Street shortly after 5 a.m. on April 12 for a report of a person down. A person was found shot at that location and pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.