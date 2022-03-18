Lawrence police investigating person found dead in woods

The coroner's office ruled the death a homicide.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence police are investigating after a person walking their dog found a body in a wooded area near Trilobi Drive and Lee Road Thursday afternoon.

Police said the body appeared to have been placed in the woods and deliberately covered with leaves. This likely happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The Marion County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy Friday and ruled the death a homicide. The person, who has not yet been identified, was likely killed at a different location, then transported to the woods.

The victim is described as a middle-aged man with no distinguishing tattoos. Identification efforts are underway.