Federal investigators join probe of Monticello house fire that killed 2

Stephanie and Mya Thompson died in the Feb. 17 fire.

MONTICELLO, Ind. — Federal investigators have joined the probe of a house fire that killed a woman and her daughter in Monticello last month.

13News has confirmed Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) special agents are investigating the Feb. 17 fire that killed Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephanie Thompson and her teenage daughter, Mya, who was a junior at Twin Lakes High School.

ISP has been charge of the investigation, but the ATF is now assisting.

Stephanie, a 23-year police veteran, is remembered as a woman of faith who worked hard and loved her family.

"She could accomplish anything she put into her mind," said Jay Janke, a member of the Indiana State Police. "I admired her for being able to balance an outstanding state police career, a marriage, raising two beautiful daughters, all while being an asset to the community."

PHOTOS: Trooper, daughter who died in house fire remembered in Monticello 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Mya was a high school swimming star and served as a team captain. Teammates called her "a true light and a compassionate, sincere person." Her best friend, Hailey Vogel, said she’ll miss the simple things most.