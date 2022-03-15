Kokomo Police investigating after 17-year-old's body found near bike trail

Mea L. Rayls had been missing since Feb. 6, 2022.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating after a body was found near a trail Monday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m. on March 15, Kokomo Police Department officers were sent to a bike trail in the 3000 block of North Washington Street on a report of a body discovered. Responding officers found a teenager's body in the brush near the bike trail.

Investigators from the Kokomo Police Department and representatives from the Howard County Coroner's Office arrived to investigate. The body was identified as 17-year-old Mea L. Rayls. She was reported as a runaway to the Kokomo Police Department on Feb. 8, 2022. She had last been seen Feb. 6, 2022.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.