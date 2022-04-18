Video shows IMPD officers catching and rescuing mom and 2 young children from fire

Officers ran to a window where a mother was holding her children out a window pleading for help.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released video of officers rescuing two children and their mother from a burning apartment.

Emergency calls came in from the Pine Glen Apartments at 3:38 a.m. on April 11.

IMPD officers arrived and were working to get people out of the buildings.

Officers were then alerted to a family stuck in an apartment that was filled with thick black smoke. As officers arrived outside, the mother held one of her children out the window.

Officers called for her to drop the child as bodycam video showed their arms outstretched toward the child. Officers caught the young child and then another, who are just 2 and 3 years old. The mother then also jumped from the window into the officers' arms. None of them were injured.

IFD said the fire started in an apartment when a 70-year-old man knocked over a candle, which caught a blanket on fire.

Firefighters said they also helped rescue multiple people who were trapped in their apartments.