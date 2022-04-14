Morgan County EMS director found dead in Martinsville

Keenen Blair was found dead Wednesday night, Morgan County EMS said.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Morgan County EMS Director Keenen Blair was found dead in Martinsville on Wednesday night.

Crews from Morgan County EMS, Martinsville Fire Department and the Martinsville Police Department responded to South Ohio Street in Martinsville just before 9 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive person.

Morgan County EMS announced that Blair had died. Details surrounding his death were not immediately released.