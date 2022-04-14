x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Morgan County EMS director found dead in Martinsville

Keenen Blair was found dead Wednesday night, Morgan County EMS said.
Credit: Morgan County EMS
Morgan County EMS Director Keenen Blair was found dead on April 13.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Morgan County EMS Director Keenen Blair was found dead in Martinsville on Wednesday night.

Crews from Morgan County EMS, Martinsville Fire Department and the Martinsville Police Department responded to South Ohio Street in Martinsville just before 9 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive person.

Morgan County EMS announced that Blair had died. Details surrounding his death were not immediately released.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office is investigating Blair's death. Funeral arrangements for Blair are pending.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man dead in shooting on Indianapolis' near northeast side