Friends 'good natured and unharmed' after Indianapolis mall elevator rescue

It happened early Friday evening when the car became stuck between floors at Circle Centre.

INDIANAPOLIS — An elevator malfunction at an Indianapolis mall led to a fire department rescue operation Friday evening.

In social media posts, the Indianapolis Fire Department said it began around 7:15 p.m. when four friends celebrating a birthday got on an elevator at Circle Centre Mall. The car then apparently stopped between floors, stranding the four men.

Fire crews, including a tactical rescue team, were called to the mall. Rescuers entered the elevator shaft after cutting the power, made their way to the car and fitted the men with harnesses. They were then able to exit the elevator using a ground ladder.

An IFD spokesperson said the four were "good natured and unharmed" after the rescue.

IFD was assisted by Circle Centre Mall security and the mall's elevator maintenance personnel.