Zionsville resident jumps from window to escape house fire

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Zionsville resident had to jump from a second-story window to escape a house fire Monday morning. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Facebook post from Zionsville Fire Department.

The fire call came in just before 1:30 a.m. for a house on Wimbledon Drive, near Interstate. Crews from Zionsville, Whitestown, Lebanon and Pike Township in Indianapolis all responded and had the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.

Still, the fire likely caused damage to the home estimated at $75,000.

The resident was alerted by a smoke alarm and already out of the house when crews arrived.

No firefighters were injured.