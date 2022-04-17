Honor Flight returns to Indianapolis after two-year pandemic hiatus

There were a total of 86 veterans on Saturday's flight. The oldest veteran was 100 years old and the youngest was 70.

INDIANAPOLIS — Veterans on the Indy Honor Flight returned from their day trip to Washington D.C. Saturday night. Their return flight from the nation's capital was delayed, perhaps adding to the anticipation when they finally arrived to a cheering crowd in the packed gyn at at Decatur Central High School.

Another reason the welcome was overdue for family and supporters of the veterans on Flight 33 was because theirs was Indy Honor Flight's first journey in two years because of COVID-19 pandemic.

There were also two women who served in the military on the flight.

The family of one of the youngest veterans on the flight, Robert Jorgensen, said this was an emotional day for all of them. He is a 71-year-old Vietnam veteran for whom the ceremony was the welcome home he never received. "I got weepy because of him," said his wife, Jolene. "I am so proud of him and what he's done and been through, to be honored in this way. Just to see all these men and women that gave for our country, for our freedom, to see them honored in such a way."