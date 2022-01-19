After pandemic pause, Indy Honor Flights set to resume

The organization takes veterans to Washington to see the memorials built in their honor.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Honor Flight is getting back in the air.

Indy Honor Flight puts veterans on a plane in Indianapolis and takes them to Washington D.C. to experience all the memorials and monuments there. They give them lunch, they get to visit together and then they fly back the same day.

It's a one-of-a-kind experience for the veterans, many of whom have never seen all there is to see in Washington.

Because of the pandemic, Indy Honor Flight hasn't been able to travel since 2019. Now, they're restarting, and working out details to make the trips as safe as possible for veterans.

The first flight of the year is set for April 16. They're inviting the public to welcome veterans home that night.

According to the organization, there is an application form on their website. The form lists specific dates of service for eligibility.

Volunteers are critical to the success of Indy Honor Flight. You can help with events or one of many other tasks. Complete the Ground Crew Volunteer application here.