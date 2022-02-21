Dream turned reality: Woman becomes Indiana National Guard's first Black female general

Brig. Gen. Felicia Brokaw became Indiana's first Black female general in September 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight years after the Indiana National Guard named its first Black general, Felicia Brokaw got a promotion, making her Indiana's first Black female general.

Big. Gen. Brokaw said she hopes to lead, mentor, and encourage other women of color to seek leadership opportunities in the military. She hopes her story will inspire current and future women.

"If I can hold the path, hold the door, I just need somebody to stay in long enough to replace me," she said.

Brokaw said she could have retired years ago, but she wants women and people of color to know the opportunities are there.

When asked about why it took so long for Indiana to get its first Black female general, she said the process has taken time.

"It takes time to grow. It takes time to grow me into who I have become," Brokaw said.

Brokaw joined the military to pay for college. Back then, a counselor thought that was laughable and handed her an application to work at McDonalds. She faced a similar dismissal when she jokingly put on a dream sheet that she wanted to be the adjutant general of the state or a general officer.

"I can dream," she said. "I can want."

Her dream became reality in September 2021.

Most of Brokaw's 34 years of service have been spent as a logistician, making sure soldiers get the supplies they need. Now, she's the assistant chief of staff for U.S. Force Korea, helping to prepare for wartime. In the past, she also served as commander of Camp Atterbury. She's earned the Bronze Star and other medals for service both on U.S. soil and abroad.

She stayed in the National Guard so long partially out of frustration. Brokaw said the military recruits a good number of women and people of color, but not enough stay and make it into leadership roles.

"If all the good people get out, then who's left to make a, make a difference?" Brokaw said. "There's not a bench waiting to replace me," she said.

The Indiana National Guard reports there are 38 women of color in senior leadership roles. With nearly 1,400 of those positions, that's less than 3%.

That number includes Lt. Col. Angel Averett and Lt. Col. Jennifer-Ruth Green. Averett is part of the Indiana National Guard diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to not just recruit, but also retain, guardsmen of diverse backgrounds.

"It takes time to grow us and we have to want to invest that time into the individuals," Averett said.

Green became a pilot after speaking to a Tuskegee Airman.



"He looked at me in my face and said, 'If you don't stand on our shoulders who will?'" she recalled.

Since then, she's served in combat and became the first Black and Asian woman to be named commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing Communications Flight.

Outside of her military role, Green is also one of seven people who have announced they are seeking the Republican nomination for the First District seat. There are two Democrats running as well, including incumbent Frank Mrvan.

Both women were excited to see Brokaw promoted, breaking a glass ceiling.

"And has done it with grace, with integrity and honor, all still while looking fabulous," Green said.